After a sunny morning, rain returns late Friday

Clouds will increase late Friday morning through the afternoon. Showers are likely in north Iowa in the late afternoon to early evening. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain will wrap up between 6am-9am Saturday morning and sunshine will be back by the afternoon.

While temperatures will remain a bit below average for this time of year, highs will still reach the low to mid 70s Friday through the weekend.