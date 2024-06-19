Active weather through Saturday, then a break

We’re catching a bit of a break from stormy weather here this Wednesday, but there are still a few, isolated showers out there. Some of us will go without rain through until Thursday, when the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms increases.

There will be a few showers around Thursday morning, but the best chance for more widespread showers is Thursday afternoon into the early evening. This is going to be weaker, although a few rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question. Temperatures will remain at or below average Thursday afternoon, in the low to mid-70s.

More thunderstorms are on the way Friday with a couple rounds possible. The first will be early in the morning into the mid-morning. These will bring some areas of heavy rain, mainly to southern Minnesota. Some additional thunderstorm development is possible Friday afternoon.

Storms will develop again Saturday as a front pushes through the region. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe. While there may be a few showers around Saturday morning, the most likely time for stronger storms is in the afternoon to early evening.

All signs point to a break in the action from at least Sunday into Monday. Sunday’s temperatures will remain in the mid-70s followed by a slight warmup from Monday through Wednesday with more summer-like warmth.