ABC 6 Game of the Week forecast
There will be a weak storm system pushing through the region Wednesday, and there will be some shower activity along that front. It’s questionable whether there is going to be any thunderstorm development along that front. Right now it’s looking to mainly be shower activity with only a very slight chance of lightning. Otherwise, temperatures will be cool and more comfortable than some of our recent, Friday night weather. Enjoy the early week and your team’s game Wednesday night!