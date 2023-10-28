A wintry Halloweekend
Colder Canadian air has already arrived, and a weak storm system will produce some snow Saturday afternoon to evening. It’s not enough snow to really raise concern or produce advisories or warnings, but will be enough to open our eyes to the winter season. There will be some minor accumulations on grassy areas by late Saturday afternoon to evening. It shouldn’t have too much of an impact on travel Saturday, although it could be enough snow to lower visibility when driving at night. Sunday’s temperatures will be just as chill as Saturday’s, and the cold spell will continue through the middle of this coming week.