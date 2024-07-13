A warm, muggy weekend with strong storms possible

While the timing and track of storms remains a bit uncertain this weekend, there’s no doubt in this being a sweaty Saturday and Sunday. Dew points will remain in the 70s and temperatures in the 80s, possibly nearing 90 in some locations. That combo could push the heat index to nearly 100 degrees.

If you’re planning on outdoor activities today, drink plenty of water and try to avoid strenuous activities, especially in the heat of the afternoon to early evening.

We already had a batch of thunderstorms move through central Minnesota this morning, just to our north. Additional development of thunderstorms is expected Saturday evening, and possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Damaging wind and hail are possible in some of the stronger storms. We’re keeping a close eye on that potential through the weekend to start off next week.

A warm, very humid atmosphere can make for the fast development of strong to severe storms.

Yet another round of storms, some strong to severe, will move through on Monday.