A soaker for some of us Thursday
Another wave of low pressure will bring more rainfall Wednesday night through Thursday, and there will be pockets of heavy rain. Totals aren’t likely to be as high as they were on Tuesday, however some locations could receive up to an inch and a half by the time rain ends late Thursday. This wave of low pressure will be followed by a batch of cooler air Friday. Another cold front will shove through the region Saturday, and that one will bring a far more considerable batch of cold air that will stick around for awhile. Some snowflakes are probable Saturday, although it would be a stretch to expect accumulating snow at this point.