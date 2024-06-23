A quiet, sunny Sunday ahead

We have a nice break in the action ahead of us with a beautiful, sunny end to the weekend and a great opportunity to dry out. There will be a few, lingering clouds early Sunday and sunshine with summer warmth through the afternoon.

Winds will remain light out of the northwest. It’s going to fee a touch humid, but dew points will drop quite a bit from where they’ve been the past few days.

Monday will remain bright and generally rain-free as well. A brief, isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but no widespread, heavy rain or severe weather is ahead for at least a couple days.