A quiet, pleasant weekend ahead after Friday’s storms
Rain is likely Friday and Friday night, but sunshine and comfortable temperatures are likely Saturday and Sunday. While a weak, isolated shower can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon, the chance of seeing rain is low. Temperatures are going to be cooler thanks to a cold front passing through late Friday, and highs will stay in the 70s Saturday. Sunday will be a touch cooler with highs around 70 degrees in the afternoon. Enjoy the weekend ahead!