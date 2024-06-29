A nice break from rain this weekend

Despite the slim chance of a couple of brief popcorn showers Saturday afternoon, we’re in for a sunny, comfortably warm weekend. Temperatures will be cooler than the norm for the end of June, yet highs will still reach the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times Saturday and much lighter Sunday.

At the peak heating of the day Saturday, an isolated shower or two are possible, but they will remain very isolated and brief if you see any raindrops at all.