Temperatures are going to be rising into the upper 80s this coming weekend. That’s common for July, of course, and will remain below record levels. However, temperatures combined with dew points in the mid to upper 70s will make for heat indices in the 90s to around 100 degrees.

It’s going to be the perfect weekend to find some shade or jump in the water. And a warmup like this is overdue considering the recent, rainy weather pattern.