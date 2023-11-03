A few sprinkles Friday, but no soaking rain
A weak wave will pass through the region Friday morning bringing an increase in clouds and, possibly, a few sprinkles. We’ll be hard pressed to see more than a trace of rain, there’s some pretty dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Clouds will decrease Friday afternoon and high temperatures will again climb to the mid-40s to lower-50s. 50s will mainly be in north Iowa. A few showers are possible this weekend as well but will be brief if we see anything at all. The next decent shot at more widespread showers will be Sunday night to Monday morning, and that’s not looking to be heavy.