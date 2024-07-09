A few showers Wednesday, hot, humid weekend ahead

Showers have been few and far between lately, but rain has not been completely absent from the ABC 6 area in the past few days. Some isolated thundershower activity is likely Tuesday evening, and again Wednesday morning. Then, a few more showers may fire up later Wednesday from the late afternoon through evening. Still, not all of us will receive rain and it’s not going to be focused, heavy rain worthy of any concern.

The bigger story for us is the warm up this coming weekend. After a sunny, quiet Thursday and Friday with highs running slightly above average for mid-July, it’s going to be even warmer Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be reaching the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Some locations along and south of the Minnesota-Iowa border will reach the low to mid 90s. Dew points will make their way into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday afternoon. This is going to make for heat indices into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

With a hot, humid atmosphere Saturday, it will be possible for one or two thunderstorms to pop up around the peak heating of the afternoon to early evening. If this happens, any thunderstorm will still be very isolated and will not affect the entire area.

Safe to say, summer warmth is going to be sticking around awhile, although next week isn’t going to be quite as hot as this coming weekend. Temperatures will remain at or above normal through the middle to second half of July.