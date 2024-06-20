A few showers Thursday, otherwise mild

The weather pattern remains somewhat unsettled, but our break from severe weather and heavy rain looks to continue through Thursday. With that said, there will be a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two Thursday. The heaviest and most organized rain will remain in central Minnesota and for some in Iowa and Illinois to our southeast.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer Thursday with highs returning to the mid-70s. Still a bit below average for the first day of summer, but it will still feel warm with more humid air.

The next best chance of heavy rain will be from a complex of thunderstorms moving our way early Friday morning.