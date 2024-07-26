A bit warmer, more humid going into the weekend

While it’s been warm lately, we’ve had a nice break from muggy weather the past couple days. More humid air is going to move in Friday and stick around through the weekend; pun intended. Along with an increase in muggy air, temperatures will continue to warm into and through the weekend as well.

A quiet weather pattern will continue for awhile. However, even when things are generally tame, a weak wave of low pressure can provide the focus for thunderstorms from time to time. That looks to be the case early next week with the potential of thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday. We’ll be able to fine tune the details of potential showers and storms over the course of this weekend.