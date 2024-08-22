A bit more cloud cover with a slight chance of a shower or two Thursday-Friday

Temperatures won’t change much through the rest of this week. We’ll see more cloud cover Thursday-Friday than we did Wednesday, but there will still be breaks in the clouds. There is a slight chance of some shower activity from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, although there won’t be any widespread, soaking rainfall.

Clouds will drift through the area Thursday as a weak wave of low pressure moves through the region. A partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky is ahead both Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a look at forecast info for the next couple of days.