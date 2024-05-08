A bit cooler Thursday, then mild Friday through the weekend

Thanks to a passing cold front along with showers and clouds early Thursday through mid-afternoon, temperatures will take a bit of a hit Thursday. Some locations may not see highs get out of the 50s. However, it’s going to warm up a little for Friday and Saturday with highs back in the mid-60s, and Mother’s Day is going to see highs in the 70s.

There is a slight chance of a brief shower both Saturday and on Mother’s Day, but rain will not be widespread and will not last very long if we do see any at all.