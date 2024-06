We’ll get more of a taste of spring weather Thursday. Thanks to the cold front moving through Tuesday evening, and another push of cooler air late Wednesday, temperatures will cool down a bit Thursday.

Highs should still make their way to 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, which will come with a gusty, northwesterly wind. This Friday and Saturday, highs will warm a bit from that mark, remaining in the mid-70s, and will cool slightly for the second half of the weekend.