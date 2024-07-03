4th of July: potential of afternoon-evening thunderstorms

There are still some details to iron out on timing of the passing storm system and front on Thursday, but the chance of rain appears likely for a couple rounds of thunderstorms Thursday. The first is Thursday morning with areas of heavy rain. We should catch a break for a bit during the day, and another round of thunderstorms looks to develop Thursday evening.

The timing of the evening storms could put throw a wrench in the gears of fireworks displays. The most likely area for storms late Thursday looks to be southern Minnesota, while Iowa might catch a break.