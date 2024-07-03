4th of July: potential of afternoon-evening thunderstorms

Randy Brock KAALTV

There are still some details to iron out on timing of the passing storm system and front on Thursday, but the chance of rain appears likely for a couple rounds of thunderstorms Thursday. The first is Thursday morning with areas of heavy rain. We should catch a break for a bit during the day, and another round of thunderstorms looks to develop Thursday evening.

The timing of the evening storms could put throw a wrench in the gears of fireworks displays. The most likely area for storms late Thursday looks to be southern Minnesota, while Iowa might catch a break.