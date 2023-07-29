We Dodged the Strongest Storms
We did have a few storms of our own Friday night around Highway 18. One storm did go severe due to both strong winds and large hail, but the storm got much stronger after moving even further south into Franklin County. A tornado touched down in Franklin County northwest of Iowa Falls. There were also several reports, both in northeast Iowa and east of the Twin Cities, of winds in excess of 60 MPH. We don’t have anything close to this in the forecast this upcoming week.