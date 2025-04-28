Watching severe storms tonight, much quieter the rest of the week, and mild

The big weather story/focus for right now is the severe thunderstorm concern into the evening hours across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Things quiet down for the remainder of the week, with only a few chances for precipitation in the coming days.

Let’s start with this afternoon/tonight. A line of potent thunderstorms has developed across Western Minnesota and Northwestern Iowa early this afternoon. These storms are expected to advance east over the next several hours and impact our area later this afternoon and evening.

All hazards associated with severe weather are possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Some tornadoes may be strong. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the entire region until 11PM CDT this evening, and it is strongly encouraged for everyone to pay very close attention to the weather forecast in the coming hours. We’ll have routine updates on social media, on air, and on our website!

Storm severity and coverage decreases by later in the evening as we lose daytime instability and the cold front passes to the east.

Clouds hang around into the first half of Tuesday, before decreasing for the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday, in the upper 50F’s to near 60F. Winds will still be on the breezy side, between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Low’s Tuesday night will dip into the upper 30F’s under a clear sky and lighter winds.

Clouds will increase Wednesday as a weather system passes by to the southeast. Temperatures will still be able to to climb into the mid 60F’s for most locations. Scattered showers move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure passes us by to the east. Not everyone will see rain, but you’ll want to have an umbrella heading out the door Thursday. Highs will once again be in the mid 60F’s.

Showers clear the area Thursday evening, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. Highs will be slightly cooler, but still pleasant, in the low 60F’s.

Saturday is looking quiet and beautiful, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s, under plenty of sunshine. There is the chance for storms moving in Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, but model guidance is split between sunshine, and storms across the area. Will continue to monitor for now!

Going into late weekend and early next week, highs will be in the 70F’s! Warm and mild weather to look forward to!