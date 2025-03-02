Watching next weeks storm

While many details are still up in the air, confidence is increasing in a large storm system impacting our area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first precipitation chance we need to watch, though, comes Monday morning. A warm front will track through the area, leading to an increase in the cloud cover. Low level moisture and forcing will mean at least a slight chance for scattered showers, and with surface temperatures near freezing, some freezing rain could mix in as well.

We won’t see any major precipitation accumulation from Monday mornings rain…that holds off until Tuesday.

Behind the warm front, warmer air, with more moisture, will surge northward across the Upper Midwest, setting the stage for a sprawling precipitation event late Monday night, through Wednesday morning. There are many uncertainties with the exact track and timing of precipitation and precipitation type, but here is what we know so far….

Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday morning, with showers being more scattered in nature. There could be a bit of dry time late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon hours. By Tuesday late afternoon and evening, however, widespread rain may overspread the area, but this will depend on where the surface low tracks. The closer the surface low, the better chances we have at widespread precipitation.

Temperatures will cool off enough Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning for rain to turn to snow, but again, this is where surface low details come into play that are not entirely known yet. The new trend is for us to be right in the bullseye for rain and snow, but we need to see more consistency in the modeling to make any calls on totals and exact impacts.

Regardless, rain is likely Tuesday, with chances of accumulating snow increasing for Wednesday morning.

We will be watching this system very closely in the coming days, and will provide the latest details as they come!