Warmth to start the week, cooler by weeks end

Happy Sunday everyone! Hopefully the summer lovers out there were able to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures and abundant sunshine!

We keep the sunshine into Monday, as well as the warm temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80F’s. A cold front passes through Monday evening, bringing breezy conditions lasting into Tuesday, as well as much cooler air. Highs will only reach into the low to mid 60F’s across the area, with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times through Tuesday afternoon out of the northwest. There are no precipitation chances with this front due to lack of moisture for the front to work with.

Warmer temperatures return quickly on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70F’s for all of the Weather First area. Skies will remain mainly sunny, but it once again will be a bit breezy Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south at times.

Another cold front passes through Wednesday night, again, with no precipitation chances to accompany it, but the winds will shift out of the northwest and could be quite breezy at times. Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 70F’s under a mostly sunny sky. Friday will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s under a sunny sky.

We keep the sunshine next weekend, with highs in the low 70F’s Saturday and Sunday. Thinking another cold front passes through at some point during this time period, but timing is rather uncertain for the time being. Regardless, no rain chances look to accompany this front either, so we stay high and dry the next week or more across the Weather First area.