Warming up with thunderstorms expected late Friday followed by weekend cooldown

Temperatures will continue to climb with May-like warmth expected through the end of the week before a storm system brings showers and thunderstorms to the area late Friday followed by much colder weather for the weekend.

Thursday will see temperatures push into the middle-to-upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky along with an at times breezy southeast wind.

A storm system will approach on Friday with southerly winds ahead of it gusting up to 35 mph at times. It’ll pull in much warmer air with high temperatures expecting to reach the lower-to-middle 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across North Iowa by late afternoon and early evening before pushing into Southeast Minnesota thereafter. Strong thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts as the main threat along with a low-end isolated tornado possible.

The system will pass overhead on Saturday with wraparound moisture leading to a few lingering showers. As cold air builds in late Saturday, some snow showers are possible with little, if any accumulation expected. The day will start with temperatures in the upper 40s before falling into the 30s by late afternoon.

The colder air will be overhead on Sunday with highs likely staying in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures warm back up into the 50s on St. Patrick’s Day Monday and into Tuesday of next week.