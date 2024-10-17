Warming up to end the week; high fire danger Thursday

After a chilly week so far, temperatures are on the upswing going into the end of the week. That warming trend continues into the weekend as well.

There will be a downside to the warmer weather. Winds will be gusting up to about 40mph Thursday. That combined with low humidity and already dry vegetation, fires can start and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended Thursday. Due to the elevated to critical fire danger, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday afternoon.