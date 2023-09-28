Warming up into October

The calendar might say fall, however summer is filing an extension as warmer than normal temperatures are expected into next week as we flip the calendar page to October.

Thursday will start with some areas of clouds and pockets of light drizzle. The storm system that has brought the clouds and rain to the area this week will finally nudge further east away from the region resulting in drier weather taking hold. Clouds will stick around through the majority of the day with clearing expected late tonight. High temperatures will primarily be in the 60s to low 70s with lows Thursday night in the upper 50s.

The weather pattern will undergo a change heading into the weekend as warmer air will start to nudge in. Sunshine returns for Friday along with a southerly breeze pushing temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. Along with the warmth, some moisture will interact with a frontal boundary near the area which may kick off some showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Southerly winds will again take hold through the weekend sending a push of warmer air into the region. High temperatures are expected to be 10-15° above normal with low 80s expected under mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Night lows will be in the 60s.

The warmth continues into the first week of October with highs in the low 80s again for Monday before dipping back into the 70s by the middle of the week. Rain chances may return by midweek as the pattern looks to break down with temperatures cooling off.