Warming up Friday into the weekend

After a small dose of rain Thursday morning, quiet weather has returned to end the week and start the weekend. Skies will clear out Thursday night and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is back for Friday.

Highs will rise to about 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday afternoons. A weak front will slide through the area Saturday, providing just a slight chance of a quick shower Saturday. The majority of us will not see rain Saturday, although a very brief downpour is possible for any lucky location that does see a shower.

Overall, the weekend will stay quiet and warm. An area of low pressure will approach us Sunday, bringing a little extra cloud cover Sunday afternoon to evening. Rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning, and this round looks to provide a better chance at more soaking rain than what we received Thursday morning.

There is still a somewhat active weather pattern next week with occasional shower chances spread out amongst overall pleasant, spring days. Temperatures will take a little bit of a hit Tuesday as a front pushes through, dropping highs to the 60s.