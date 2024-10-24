Warming up early next week with sharp cooldown by Halloween

The up-and-down temperature swings that we’ve seen quite a bit of over the last few weeks will continue next week.

An upper level ridge will amplify the jet stream further north as the air flow becomes more southwesterly into early next week allowing temperatures to warm well above average.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 70s on Monday with mid-to-upper 70s on Tuesday.

Cooler air will arrive during the middle of the week with temperatures becoming sharply cooler, but near average, by Halloween with highs in the 50s which will likely continue the rest of the week into the weekend.

A storm system looks to cross the region in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe which may bring some rain to the area, however there are several uncertainties at this time on the track of that system. Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.