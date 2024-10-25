Warming up early next week followed by sharp cooldown by Halloween

Temperatures will have some wild up-and-down swings next week.

The week will start warm and well above average as high temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s on Monday and upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday as a southerly breeze takes hold allowing the warm air to surge northward into the area.

A potent cold front will slide through on Wednesday with rain likely. The timing of the front is still uncertain, but temperatures will sharply drop behind the front.

Temperatures are expected to be near average on Halloween with highs likely in the lower 50s and remain in the 50s the rest of the week into next weekend.