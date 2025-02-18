Warming trend begins this weekend lasting into next week

The bitterly cold Arctic air will start to ease and lift back to the north this weekend as mild Pacific air replaces it leading to above average temperatures.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will develop across the western U.S. this weekend and start to shift further east into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest bringing warmer, mild Pacific air into the region.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to push into the upper 20s for highs and upper 30s on Sunday.

The mild air takes hold early next week as highs are expected to climb into the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday which will be more than 15° above average for late February.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of February 23rd through 27th period, has a high likelihood of above average temperatures.