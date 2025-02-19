Warming trend arrives next week with early spring-like temperatures expected

Arctic air will finally start to retreat back to the north as it’ll be replaced by mild Pacific air late this weekend into early next week.

A high pressure upper-level ridge will develop across the western U.S. and slowly start to nudge further east pushing the Arctic air out of the area as warmer air filters in with temperatures getting back to average on Saturday and well above into next week.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the teens for highs with upper 20s on Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday.

The new week will begin with temperatures more typical of early spring and late March as highs are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 40s before falling back into the middle-to-upper 30s for the second half of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of above average temperatures as February comes to an end.

No precipitation is expected through the weekend. The upper-air pattern will be predominately out of the northwest next week with a few clippers passing somewhere through the region which may bring small precipitation chances to the area, however it’s still too early to know at this point as details will be clearer as it gets closer.