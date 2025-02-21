Warming trend ahead, cold, arctic air has lost its grip

After a cold week with sub-zero temperatures since this past Sunday, we’re looking ahead to a milder stretch starting this weekend. Saturday morning’s low temperatures will remain above zero. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be back to 30° by Saturday afternoon.

The warming trend continues into the second half of the weekend as highs make their way into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

This weekend’s weather will otherwise remain quiet. Despite clouds increase late Friday night into Saturday morning, we’re back to a mostly sunny sky through the majority of Saturday.

Clouds will increase Sunday but the lack of sunshine won’t stop temperatures from rising to around 40°.

Highs in the 40s will last through Wednesday of next week. There will be more activity in the weather pattern next week. A little rain is possible late Monday into Tuesday.

Another clipper is possible sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. With a northwest flow and a fast-moving jet stream, there is still a great deal of uncertainty with precipitation chances the middle of next week.