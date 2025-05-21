Warming temperatures into the Memorial Day weekend

The weather pattern is expected to undergo a change with quiet and warmer weather expected from Thursday through the upcoming holiday weekend.

A slow-moving low pressure trough will push southeast of the area by late Wednesday as another trough dives south of the Hudson Bay into the northern Great Lakes region ending our two-day stretch of rain.

Upper-level ridging will move into the region which will bring warmer weather to the region with temperatures responding by jumping into the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday and middle 60s from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. Night lows will be cool in the 40s.

A system looks to pass just south of the local area through the weekend, but it will have to be watched in case any northern shift ensues. Otherwise, the weekend is looking dry.