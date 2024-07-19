Warming temperatures and an uptick in the humidity heading into this weekend

Today was a very pleasant summer day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70F’s, dew points around 60F, and plenty of sunshine. The average high for this time of year is 80F, so we are right about where we should be from a climatological standpoint!

Dew points are expected to be on the increase this weekend thanks to a subtle southerly wind. This southerly wind will help us tap into the more humid air to the south and transport it northward. Due to how weak these winds will be, however, we are not expecting to see a dramatic increase in dew points like we did this last weekend.

Temperatures are not expected to climb all that much either, with highs tomorrow being limited due to cloud cover. By Sunday though, if we get enough sunshine, highs near 80F are a good bet.

Next week, highs will be around 80F through most of the week, with potentially warmer temperatures arriving by next weekend. Overall, temperatures will be pleasantly summer like the next several days, with dew points in the slightly humid range but nothing oppressive.

Bonus long range forecast piece! The Climate Prediction Center has placed decent probabilities that Minnesota will see above average temperatures starting next week and potentially lasting through the end of July. Will have to wait and see if that forecast holds as it could mean a warmer start to August.