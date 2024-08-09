Warming closer to average next week

The unseasonably cool weather that has gripped the Weather First area as of late will start to move out as warmer air nudges in leading to temperatures returning to near or above average next week.

Highs are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday and near 80° on Wednesday with upper 70s to lower 80s the rest of the week.

Humidity will also steadily increase through the week as more moisture arrives with dew point temperatures climbing into the 60s by the middle of the week and possibly 70s toward the end.

The Climate Prediction Center has a fairly high likelihood of temperatures returning to above average in its latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from August 14-18.

A system will track close to the area on Monday. There is still some uncertainty on its overall track which if it shifts, some rain would be possible. A few more systems will track into the region late next week which may bring rain back to the area. Several details remain on the track and timing of each. Expect details to get refined as it gets closer.