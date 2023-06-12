Warming back up this week – minimal rain

Aside from a rogue shower or two, our dry stretch continues and warm, summer weather makes a return this week. It was unusually cool this Monday morning, some would say “refreshing”, but the dip in temperatures with the spring-like feel was only temporary. Highs return to the 80s Tuesday afternoon, and despite a couple of isolated showers here this Monday afternoon, rain chances remain minimal. Maybe not zero, but not enough to keep us from having to water the garden.

Looking farther down the road, there is a better chance for some more widespread rain the end of this week into Saturday, at least from today’s perspective. Until then, plenty of warm, summer weather to soak in, and even when there’s a chance of rain, the warmth will stick around.