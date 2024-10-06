Warming and quiet this week

It is going to be another quiet week across the Weather First area, with no precipitation chances in sight and warming temperatures throughout the week.

High pressure is building in from the southwest, and will continue to do so over the next several days. The cold front that passed through our area on Saturday will continue to push cool and dry Canadian southward, compressing any moisture into the Gulf of Mexico. Add Hurricane Milton to the mix, which will be absorbing all of the Gulf moisture over the next few days, and it is no surprise that moisture will be hard to come by across the interior United States over the next week.

Upper level ridging builds throughout the week to our southwest. This ridging will continue to prevent any major weather systems from making their way into and across the western United States. This, along with the lack of any moisture able to move north from the Gulf of Mexico will mean another week of no precipitation chances.

Highs will climb by a few degrees each day throughout the week, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s Monday, upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s Tuesday, lower to mid 70F’s Wednesday, with highs nearing/reaching 80F again by Thursday, lasting through Friday! 80F temperatures nearing the middle of October are very rare, but with summer being as stubborn as it has been this fall, it probably isn’t much of a surprise to folks anymore!

A few cold fronts will make their way southeastward out of Canada next weekend, but again, the lack of moisture will lead to very little in terms of precipitation with these fronts. However, much cooler air will be brought down from Canada behind the fronts heading into the second half of next weekend. Highs will potentially struggle to even reach 60F by next Monday! However, that will be right around the long term average high for the time of year, so cooler, but nothing notable compared to average.