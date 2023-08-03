Warmest Day of the Week
Just like last week, highs are going to soar well into the upper 80s, possibly the lower 90s even for a few communities this afternoon. The humidity will be an issue once again, boosting the heat index values well into the middle, possibly upper 90s for those that experience the hottest temperatures. While it won’t be as bad as last week, please remember to stay cool & hydrated all-day. Make sure your pets have plenty of water and limited time outside. NEVER leave a pet or person in a vehicle, unattended for any length of time when it gets this hot & humid. Sunscreen will also be a must once again Thursday.