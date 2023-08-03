Warmest Day For A While

Highs will return to the upper 80s today, possibly even the lower 90s for a few communities throughout the afternoon. Humidity will make it feel even hotter, more like the upper 90s at times. This is coming after a foggy start to our Thursday, with skies becoming partly sunny once again. Just like Wednesday, an isolated shower/sprinkle will be possible at times.

80s will stay put for Friday, which will be followed by a big cool-down coming for the weekend. A slow-moving storm system will bring in a few showers & storms Saturday, which is going to be followed by a soaking rain Saturday night – Sunday. It’s too early to talk specific rainfall totals, however, this does look like it will help the on-going drought conditions for the area.

Temperatures are cooling with and behind this weekend light soak, falling from the 80s Saturday to the mid 70s Sunday. Highs will remain in the middle 70s with a drier looking forecast for next week.