Warmer weather returns after midweek into the weekend

The October chill won’t stay for long as warmer weather is set to return during the second half of the week lasting through the weekend.

A low pressure trough situated over the Great Lakes region will lift further east taking the chilly air with it as a high pressure ridge moves into its place resulting in southwesterly flow allowing much warmer air to flow into the region.

Temperatures will still be cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° and upper 60s will be likely on Thursday before 70s return from Friday lasting through the weekend into next week which will be more than ten degrees above average for the middle of October.

Night lows will generally be in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances are looking few and far between over the next seven to ten days as the dry weather pattern rolls on.