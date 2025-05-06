Warmer Tuesday, back to more seasonable temperatures Wednesday-Thursday

We don’t have any major changes ahead through this week, but there will be some fluctuations in temperature. Tuesday’s highs will get a bump into the upper 70s, and some spots in southern Minnesota and north Iowa will be bumping 80 degrees. This along with a light wind and sunny sky.

A slightly cooler, northeast wind will kick in Wednesday, bringing highs back to the upper 60s and lower 70s for a couple days. Still, very nice and quiet weather, just more typical of early May.

We’re going to stay in a dry weather pattern for now with rain remaining to our south and east. There is a very slight chance of a stray shower or two Wednesday afternoon, but it’s going to have to overcome some dry air and amounts will remain minor at best.