Warmer Tuesday after an unusually cool start

Thanks to a large wave of low pressure, lots of cloud cover, and a few showers, temperatures are running well below average Monday into Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures are going to be close to 50 degrees, and we shouldn’t be surprised when some locations see temperatures dip into the upper 40s. It’s below normal for this time of the year, but a good taste of what to expect in the month of September.

Clouds will be decreasing overnight into Tuesday morning, and there will be some patchy fog developing in wind-protected areas early Tuesday. Sunshine will give us a nice boost Tuesday, helping temperatures return to the mid and upper-70s by Tuesday afternoon.

A front will push through the region Wednesday evening and will be the focus for some thunderstorm activity. Right now, it looks to me like most of that potential is to our north, but we’ll keep an eye out for a stray thunderstorm to roll through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The chance for any rain in Iowa from that front looks very low. The rest of this week will remain seasonably warm with temperatures running at or slightly above average.