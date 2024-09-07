Warmer tonight and Sunday

It has been a beautiful day across the Weather First area today, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 60F’s, and light wind. Quiet conditions will continue through Sunday as we enter a more summerlike weather pattern.

Stratocumulus clouds will begin to diminish in coverage as we head through the evening hours thanks to to loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40F’s to around 50F overnight tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Clouds may increase as we head towards dawn as a weather system passes us by well to the north. This upper level cloud coverage will help keep out temperatures from dropping further tonight.

Sunday may feature some morning cloud coverage, with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Winds out of the southwest will increase to the 10 to 15 mph range, making it feel a bit breezy out there. Temperatures will also be noticeably warmer thanks to the southwest winds bringing in warmer air from the south.

Dew points will remain in the pleasant range tomorrow, ranging from the low to mid 50F’s. Well within the comfortable range! Highs across the viewing area will be right where they should be for this time of year, if not slightly warmer. Most places will be in the mid 70F’s by tomorrow mid afternoon, with some areas potentially reaching into the upper 70F’s, especially across northern Iowa.

To wrap it up, the remainder of this weekend will continue to feature beautiful weather, with plenty of sunshine, pleasantly warm temperatures, and comfortable humidity levels!