Warmer today, scattered showers possible

Temperatures will be on the rise across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa today, but that comes with a chance for scattered showers.

An area of low pressure will be passing well to our south today, and while forcing and moisture is limited, there will be just enough for scattered shower activity across the area.

The best chance for showers will be later in the morning and through the afternoon. There is a chance not everyone sees rain, but you will certainly want to have the umbrella on hand when heading out the door.

Winds will be generally light out of the southeast between 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph during the morning hours.

Temperatures will start out in the 30F’s across the area this morning, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 20F’s thanks to southerly winds up to 10 mph. With these lightening winds throughout the day, there will be less of a wind chill factor by the afternoon.

High temperatures today will be warmer than they have been the last few days, with highs in the mid 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and upper 50F’s across northern Iowa. There may even be a 60F or two, especially closer to Mason City!

There could be a few peeks of sun later in the afternoon, but the scattered shower chance will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours.