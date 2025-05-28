Warmer Thursday with chance of isolated showers, thunderstorms

A warming trend back to near and above average temperatures will begin on Thursday, but that will come with the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

A departing upper-level low pressure system will continue to rotate some energy through the area, and combined with daytime instability, could lead to some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Not everyone will see them, but a few will likely be around.

Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with temperatures expecting to push into the lower-to-middle- 70s for highs which is near average for late May.

The wind will be light out of the north at around 5 to 10 mph.

Any showers or thunderstorms that develop will fizzle away around sunset once daytime heating is lost. Clouds will gradually clear setting up a sunny and warm Friday.