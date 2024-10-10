Warmer Thursday and Friday, cooling going into the weekend

After a cool Thursday morning, summer-like warmth returns Thursday afternoon. Highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A couple cold fronts are on the way for the end of the week and the weekend. The first arrives Friday around midday.

Temperatures will still make it to the mid-70s Friday in the early afternoon before cooler air moves in late in the day. Highs will drop back to the 60s Saturday.

Another, stronger cold front will push through late Saturday, bringing Sunday’s highs down to the 50s. That batch of cooler air will stick around longer, bringing the potential of frost Monday morning and likely, widespread frost Tuesday morning.

Despite the active weather pattern Friday and Saturday, the dry spell continues.