Warmer this weekend, storm system still possible next week

Clouds have cleared out for some this morning, with dense fog for others across portions of the Weather First area. This fog will continue through the morning hours and will gradually lift by late morning. Skies may remain on the cloud filled side throughout the day today, keeping our temperatures in the mid 40F’s. If we see more sun though, highs may reach into the mid 50F’s!

Winds begin to ramp up tonight out of the south, and may gust up to 20 mph. These winds will limit the dense fog concern, with the potential for clouds hanging around as well. Lows will bottom out in the low 40F’s for most.

This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with more clouds likely on Saturday. Strong south winds gusting up to 35 mph at times will bring warmer air northward regardless of how much sun we see, and odds favor high temperatures reaching or slightly exceeding 50F Saturday afternoon.

A cold front passes through this weekend, knocking temperatures down slightly for Sunday, with highs around 50F. Winds will remain rather breezy out of the west, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

A large storm system is still on track to impact the Weather First area early next week. Monday will feature rapidly increasing clouds, with rain becoming likely through the afternoon and lasting into early Tuesday morning. The chance for rain will likely drop off a bit going into Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

The potential for a rain/snow mix at times remains for Wednesday night through Thursday, but odds of a significant winter storm impacting the area seem to be on the decrease for now. However, with how far out the event remains, big changes can still and will still happen in the forecast. This only adds to the importance of keeping up with the forecast through this weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures next week start in the 50F’s for Monday and Tuesday, drop into the 40F’s by midweek, then into the 30F’s by the end of the week. Clouds stick around through most of the week regardless of precipitation, with the potential for things to clear out by the following weekend.