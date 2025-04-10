Warmer this weekend, scattered showers Sunday

Warmer temperatures are on the way for this weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will slide eastward late this week and into the weekend. This ridge will force the jet stream north, as well as redirect winds from northerly to southerly.

A trough of low pressure will approach Minnesota and Iowa later in the weekend, leading to an increase in the cloud cover across the area through the day Saturday. There will still be some sunshine, however, with increasingly gusty southerly winds. Winds will range between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times, especially during the afternoon.

Gusty southerly winds will boost temperatures across the region into the mid to upper 60F’s, well above average for this time of year!

Clouds continues to increase Saturday night into Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 40F’s. A few showers will be possible, especially closer to I-35 during early Sunday morning.

Scattered shower chances overspread the remainder of the viewing area through the day Sunday, with the best chance of rain during the morning. The amount of moisture in the area will limit the extent of this shower activity, and with the best forcing to the north of our area, any activity looks to be scattered in nature at best.

With that said, Sunday certainly will not be a washout, with the chance for some sun during the day as well. Southerly winds will still be a bit gusty, up to 25 mph at times, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s across the area!

Overall, while there will be periods of cloud cover this weekend and a chance for showers, most of this weekend will be dry, with much warmer temperatures on tap!