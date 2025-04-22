Warmer this week, with rain chances through early next week

Warmer temperatures arrive across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday, and will likely last through this weekend and beyond. Additionally, there are several chances of rain to keep tabs on the next week.

A weakening frontal system will pass through the area late tonight and into Tuesday, bringing a chance for scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms. This system will also bring a surge of warmer air north across the area into Tuesday, resulting in temperatures climbing into the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s for highs.

A frontal boundary stalls out across the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Upper level ridging will keep this front relatively stationary, and the cooler air behind it well to the north. Temperatures on Wednesday will easily climb to near 70F across southeastern Minnesota, and into the low 70F’s across northern Iowa.

With the frontal boundary nearby, there is a slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area late Tuesday night through Wednesday, but not everyone will see rain.

Rain becomes more widespread on Thursday as higher moisture content works its way into the area. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the mid 60F’s. The cold front passes through Thursday night, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler to end the week and kick off the weekend, with highs near 60F. Saturday will be a dry day across the region, with a partly cloudy sky!

Sunday, temperatures begin to warm again, with highs in the mid 60F’s. Even warmer temperatures may arrive for next Monday, with highs in the low 70F’s. The caveat….showers and thunderstorms become likely once again Sunday night into Monday, with rain chances lingering through early next week.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued high probabilities of above average precipitation across Minnesota and Iowa from April 26th through April 30th, further supporting the idea of a wet start to next week!

There will still be plenty of dry time to enjoy the warmer temperatures, but you’ll want to have an umbrella on you a majority of the next week…just in case.