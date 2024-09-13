Warmer than average weather to continue through next week

There will be little change in the weather pattern through next week meaning well above average temperatures will continue to linger.

The upper air pattern will become stagnant as a high pressure ridge will be centered over the eastern Great Lakes while an area of low pressure will reside just south of it over the southeast part of the country. This will lead to a blocking pattern keeping the warm summertime air in place and the bulk of any weather systems away from the area.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook continues to have a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the September 18th through 22nd period.

There are signs that the pattern will break down by next weekend as temperatures look to cool off back to near seasonal averages.