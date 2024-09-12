Warmer than average temperatures linger with little rain chances into next week

The weather pattern will continue to favor warmer than average temperatures over the next several days with little chances for rain.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with filtered sunshine due to smoke from western U.S. wildfires. It’ll be warm and slightly more humid with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Friday will have more clouds as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Francine move north into the south-central U.S.. It’ll be another warm day with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Moisture and energy from Francine will lift through the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning leading to the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. They’ll become more isolated through the day on Saturday.

The weekend will start not as warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° on Saturday before bouncing back into the lower 80s on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above average into next week with highs in the 80s and night lows in the 60s.